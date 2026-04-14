IPL 2026: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad Return To Form Against KKR? A Look At Batter's Concerning Dot-ball Percentage

Ahead of CSK's IPL 2026 fixture against KKR at Chepauk, the form of Men in Yellow skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in focus, as the opening batter has struggled to get going during this season so far.



After securing their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC), CSK will be aiming to continue with the newfound winning momentum, while KKR will be targeting their first win of the season after three losses and a no result.



So far in this tournament, Gaikwad has yet to touch the 30-run mark. In four innings, he has made 56 innings at an average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 103.70, with a best score of 28.



A very concerning aspect of Ruturaj's form is the dot-ball percentage, which has been 38.4 per cent in T20S since the start of 2025. Since the start of 2025, Ruturaj has made just 184 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.40, with two fifties and a best score of 63.