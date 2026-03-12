IPL Authorities Downplay Concern Over Operations & Logistics Despite Ongoing Middle-East Tension: Report

Authorities of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have broken the silence on whether the Middle Eastern conflict would have any impact on the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The Middle East has been in turmoil ever since the US and Israel launched a coordinated strike on Iran. The tensions affected the oil passage from the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most strategically influential choke point, disrupting the global oil supply.

Ever since the tensions rose, logistics have had a major impact, with the restaurants and hotels' LPG supply being held up. Air travel has also been affected, with airspace closure leading to disruptions in major transit points.

IPL Authorities Say Operations and Logistics Remain Unaffected Amid Middle East Unrest

With the IPL 2026 season beginning soon, an IPL official has assured that they are monitoring the situation and things are under control as of now.

The official has also assured that none of the logistical, travel and any other concerned department has expressed any concern over the prevailing situation. Despite that, they are keeping a close eye on all circumstances.

"We are monitoring the situation, and it is a matter of concern. However, conditions are under control so far. None of the hotels, airlines or other related departments has expressed any concerns, but we are keeping a close watch on it," the IPL official said to ANI.

IPL Announces Schedule For First 20 Matches For 2026 Season

The BCCI and IPL have officially announced the schedule for the 2026 season. Notably, dates for the first 20 matches have been unveiled. The suspense over the remaining matches continues.

Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the BCCI, has clarified that dates for the remaining matches will be released once the Election Commission publishes the dates for states where elections will be held.

"IPL will be held as per schedule. We have released the schedule for 20 matches. The schedule for remaining matches will be released after the Election Commission announces the dates for states going to the election," Rajeev Shukla said.