Jasprit Bumrah Savours Responsibility & Pressure After Team India's Historic T20 World Cup Triumph

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah opens up on assuming responsibilities while being under pressure. He does not intend to stand at the back of the line, but intends to go face-to-face with the challenging situations at hand.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is coming off a splendid T20 World Cup campaign, defeating New Zealand. Team India displayed total domination in Ahmedabad, derailing the Blackcaps and healing the 2023 scars.

Bumrah emerged as the hero of the night, delivering a brilliant 4/15 spell to win the Player of the Match award. It was a night to remember for the Indian speedster as he helped successfully defend India on his home ground in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah Proudly Shoulders Pressure Following India's T20 World Cup Success

Jasprit Bumrah embraces tough challenges and wants to remain actively involved. The Indian pacer added that making a meaningful difference brings him immense joy and that he finds no greater satisfaction than that.

"I don't want to hide behind, I want to be in the thick of things. I always wanted to do a tough job. I've played cricket for that. I started cricket for that. When I'm able to make a difference, that gives me so much joy. No better feeling than that," Jasprit Bumrah said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Bumrah also expressed gratitude for having his son and his mother at the stadium where they won back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

Bumrah Relishes Winning T20 WC & POTM Honours In Home Ground

For the Ahmedabad-born pacer, winning the World Cup in the place where he grew up honing his game is an immense achievement. Jasprit Bumrah expressed his delight at winning the T20 World Cup and earning Player of the Match honours, making amends after falling short in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final against Australia.

"I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here, come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match. The last time we fell just short, this time we went over it, really happy," Bumrah added.