IPL Honours Indian Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor, National Anthem Played Ahead Of KKR vs CSK Clash

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) honoured the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

The counter-terrorism action targeted the prime terrorist spots in Pakistan and PoK as the Indian Armed Forces conducted missile strikes to eradicate terrorists and seek payback. Army and Air Force officials confirmed the mission's undertaking, which served as an example of India's counter-terrorism measures.

IPL Honours Indian Armed Forces During KKR vs CSK Clash

Operation Sindoor was a counter-terrorism operation in which the Indian Armed Forces targeted key terrorist base camps in Sialkot, Muridke, and Bahawalpur.

The Indian Army precision-targeted the key locations of notorious terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, while ensuring that no Pakistani military infrastructure was damaged. The air strikes were carried out on Wednesday night to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Before the KKR vs CSK match began, players of both teams lined up with the match officials on the outfield. The Indian national anthem was played as all the players, match officials, and the coaching staff stood up to honour the Indian Armed Forces' efforts.

A message also flashed on the LED Screen, which mentioned 'Proud Of The Indian Armed Forces.'

KKR Win Toss, Rahane Opts To Bat First Against CSK

Speaking of the match-up, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and skipper Ajinkya Rahane elected to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

Certain changes were also announced by the hosts as Ajinkya Rahane revealed that Manish Pandey will be a part of the Playing XI. He would replace vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, who missed out on action due to stitches in his hand.