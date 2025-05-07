IPL 2025: RCB Star Bhuvneshwar Kumar Decodes Fast Bowling Challenges: 'Death Bowling Is Like An...'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL journey has noting been short of spectacular. The Indian star bowler was picked up for a whopping 10.75 crore by the RCB and has been a vital cog in their plans.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals Challenges Of Death Bowling

Bhuvneshwar's prowess in the shortest format was already on show during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The fast bowler has a brilliant control of line and length in both powerplay and death overs, which has been a rare phenomenon in this fast-paced cricketing world. He formed a deadly trio with Josh Hazlewood and Yasha Dayal and they have complemented each other in a precise fashion.

Bhuvneshwar has picked up 12 wickets so far and with RCB peaking at the right time, his expertise will be needed as Virat Kohli's team is eyeing their maiden IPL title. In a video posted by RCB, the India pacer opened up on the nuances of death bowling.

"Death bowling is like an instinct. It depends on what is the situation of the match and what you are thinking as well.

"When there are team meetings, you plan things in a particular way. But a lot of times, you do it differently on the ground, because that instinct kicks in.

"Sometimes there is a very normal situation going on, but you have an instinct that the batter is going to do something different. So that's when we call it being proactive - to be a step ahead of the batter. There are times when it doesn't work, but as long as you are proactive and you are getting the batter to do the things you want, you will be on top of the game."

