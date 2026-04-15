IPL in Australia, BBL in India? Cricket Australia Float BIZARRE Exchange Idea to BCCI

IPL vs BBL: How about hosting the Big Bash League in India and take the cash-rich league to Australia? While this idea sounds bizarre at first, it has actually been floated by Cricket Australia to the Board of Control of Cricket in India.

IPL in Australia, BBL in India?

South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) is preparing a blueprint to host one IPL match at the Adelaide Oval in March 2027. This development comes to light after CA approached the BCCI to host the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) in Chennai.

SACA President and Chairman Will Rayner and Adelaide Oval Chairman Jamie Briggs have discussed the move with the stakeholders as well as reported by SEN Cricket.

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