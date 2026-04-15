WATCH | Pakistan Great Calls Out Rilee Rossouw's Controversial Remark IPL a 'Movie' Amid PSL Debate: No One Will...'

IPL vs PSL Debate: Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has dropped a truth bomb after Rilee Rossouw claimed IPL is like a 'movie'. First up, Shehzad criticised the journalist for asking such a question to Rilee Rossouw in the first place. He also pointed out Rossouw's form which was not good. Shehzad also reckoned no body will talk ill about PSL while playing it.

"Look at Rilee Rossouw — there is no clarity about his performances (in PSL), but he has made statements. And when he was asked about IPL — that what do you think about IPL — so while playing PSL, you obviously cannot praise IPL. So in that, he said, 'Oh, that is a Bollywood movie. The cricket is happening here in PSL,'" Shehzad said, adding that no player would praise the IPL while playing in the PSL.

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"You only have players left in the PSL who have either retired from the IPL, gone unsold in the IPL, or have no future in the IPL, like David Warner and Steve Smith. If any current player has a chance to play, they will choose the IPL. So how many more players will you ban?" he added.

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PSL vs IPL

The comparison between the two rival leagues is unfair as the PSL does not come anywhere close to IPL in terms of viewership and revenue. Shehzad hence is right when he says that retired or veteran players feature in the PSL, while all the top cricketers of the world prefer the cash-rich IPL.

