RCB Announce Special Tribute To Honour Stampede Victims, To Reserve 11 Empty Seats At Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener

IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener on March 28 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the match, RCB management in association with the Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced a heartfelt series of tributes to honour the memory of the 11 fans who lost their lives during the stampede at the IPL trophy parade last year. The IPL 2025 champions are planning to keep 11 seats empty permanently at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the players will be wearing black bands in the game.

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said, “In memory of the 11 fans we lost on June 4th, players will be wearing jersey no 11 for practice before the match. All the players will have jersey no 11 on their back. Apart from that, they will also be wearing a black armband on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent empty seats at Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is a tribute to the 11 fans who will be us for the rest of the life.”



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