'IPL Won, Domestic Cricket Lost': Controversy Erupts Over Abhimanyu Easwaran's Omission From India Playing XI, IPL Bias Under The Scanner

ENG vs IND Tests: Abhimanyu Easwaran's repeated snub has sparked outrage among fans as they fail to understand why the Dehradun batter has faced the axe despite being a steady performer in red-ball domestic cricket. Some fans also called out the IPL bias due to Sai Sudharsan's debut, who was positioned in the number three spot under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Out Of Favours After Being Snubbed Once Again!

As Team India commences their five-match Test series against England at Headingley, the side witnessed the much-awaited debut of B Sai Sudhardan and the comeback of Karun Nair. The Vidarbha batter, in particular, makes his return after over 3000 days. Cricket has finally handed him a chance after wreaking havoc in the domestic realm and recently in the Indian Premier League. Even Sai Sudharsan's laurels in the franchise league earned him an IPL call-up. However, Abhimanyu Easwaran fails to make it into India's Playing XI yet again.

Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to secure a spot in the Playing XI for The Indian Cricket Team as they face England in Leeds. Despite having solid numbers to back him up in domestic cricket, the Indian cricketer has yet to make his debut for the Indian Cricket Team's test unit. The IPL favouritism was on display as Sai Sudharsan was handed his test cap.

The Dehradun cricketer has been a part of India's Test tours at home and away, and he also led India A against the England Lions. Abhimanyu Easwaran is a part of the touring side. However, his prolonged wait for a debut continues as IPL heroics won over domestic cricket numbers once again.

Fans Left Outraged Over Easwaran's Snub

Fans and keyboard warriors expressed their outrage over Abhimanyu Easwaran's continued snub and the IPL stars receiving favours by getting their debuts. While there is no fury over Sai Sudharsan's debut, Easwaran's snub was called out by the fans.