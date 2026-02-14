Republic World
Updated 14 February 2026 at 18:57 IST

Ireland Register Second-Highest Total in T20 World Cup History

Ireland achieved their highest-ever T20 International total and the second-highest in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup during their match against Oman on Saturday.

Asian News International
Lorcan Tucker in action against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026
Lorcan Tucker in action against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026 | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland achieved their highest-ever T20 International total and the second-highest in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup during their match against Oman on Saturday.

The Irish side posted 235/5 in their allotted 20 overs, the second-best total in tournament history, behind Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.

Also, previously, the highest total for Ireland was against Austria back in 2023 at Edinburgh.

Coming to the match, Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Irish lost their four wickets for just 64 runs. However, a fine captain's knock from Lorcan Tucker (94* in 51 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and his 101-run stand with Gareth Delany (56 in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) brought them back in the game. Later, a brutal finish from George Dockrell (35* in nine balls, with five sixes) took Ireland to 235/5 in 20 overs.

Shakeel Ahmed (3/33 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman.

During the run-chase, Aamir Kaleem (50 in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Hammad Mirza (46 in 37 balls, with six fours and a six) did put up a fight for Oman, but the rest of the batters crumbled under the scoreboard pressure, and they were skittled out for 139/10 in 18 overs, with Joshua Little (3/16), Matthew Humphreys (2/27) and Barry McCarthy (2/32) being the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

With the win, Ireland moved to fourth position in their group, having won one and lost two matches. Oman, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of the table after losing all three of their games.

