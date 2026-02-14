Suryakumar Yadav Hints At Abhishek Sharma's Potential Return To India's Playing XI For Pakistan Clash: 'If Salman Ali Agha Wants Us...'

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan in a high-voltage fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Ahead of India’s previous match against Namibia, the team management faced a setback. Star opener Abhishek Sharma was sidelined due to a stomach illness, which forced him to miss that game. In fact, he was hospitalized in Delhi because of the infection.

During the toss against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Suryakumar confirmed that Abhishek might need one or two matches to fully recover.

Pakistan Want Abhishek Sharma To Play High-Voltage Fixture In Colombo

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash with India, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed his hope that Abhishek would be fit to play.

“I really hope—because we all know he is a good player—that he plays tomorrow. We want to face the best team India can field, and I hope he is recovering well and can be part of the match,” Salman Ali Agha said during the pre-match press conference.

Will Abhishek Sharma Playing In IND vs PAK Clash? Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up

On the eve of the India–Pakistan clash, Suryakumar Yadav made a light-hearted remark, hinting at Abhishek’s possible return to the playing XI. Referring to Salman’s comments, he said that if Pakistan want him to play, then the Indian team management will include him in the Playing XI.

“If Salman wants us to play Abhishek tomorrow, we shall play him,” Suryakumar told reporters.

Abhishek Sharma, a left-handed opener, made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2024. Since then, he has played 39 matches and 38 innings, scoring 1,297 runs at a strike rate of 194.45 and an average of 36.02.

Currently, India hold the top spot in the Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2026, with four points and a net run rate of +3.050. On the other hand, Pakistan stand in the second place with four points and a net run rate of +0.932.