'There Should Be No Limits': Irfan Pathan Advises RCB Fans On How To Celebrate As Rajat Patidar And Co. Look To End 18-Year IPL Title Drought

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally made it into the finals of the Indian Premier League for the first time ever since 2016. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played in the finals of the IPL three times but have failed to win the trophy even once. RCB after a terrific season finished in second place in the points table. This led them to play in the first qualifier of the playoffs where they took on Punjab Kings. RCB ran through the PBKS batters and defeated them in spectacular fashion to cement their spot in the final of IPL 2025.

Irfan Pathan's Advice To RCB Player On How To Celebrate

As RCB reached the finals of IPL 2025, several fans and cricket pundits are feeling that this might be RCB's year as they look to end their trophyless streak. Irfan Pathan recently in a video on his YouTube channel asked RCB fans to celebrate endlessly incase they win the tournament for the first time in their history.

"I want to ask RCB fans. If the team wins the IPL, how will you celebrate? And how many days will it go on for? Or would there be no limit to it? There should be no limits because you (the fans) deserve it. I understand there is an important final stll to be played. But if I feel happy if RCB win the IPL, it would be for you fans. The loyal fans, who have supported the team for 18 seasons. As they say, "dont let it go. Hang on tight". You are just like that. If you feel happy, I would be happier. I would follow the celebrations myself, but do tell me how long you would celebrate," said Irfan Pathan in the video on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Seal Spot in Final After Thrashing Punjab Kings by 8 Wickets in Qualifier 1

Record Breaking Season For RCB In 2025

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League has been a record breaking season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the course of the 2025 season, RCB became the first ever team in the history of the tournament to win all of their away games.