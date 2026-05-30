Irfan Pathan Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For India Call-Up: 'He Has Proven His Doubters Wrong'

IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan backed Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for an India call-up after his impressive 96-run innings against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 clash on Friday, highlighting the left-hander's consistency in the IPL 2026 season.

Although Sooryavanshi is not going to play in the IPL 2026 final after RR got knocked out of the Qualifier 2 clash on Friday, the left-handed batter has so far scored the most runs in the tournament with 776 runs in 16 matches and could very well end up at the summit of the leading run-scorers list. He has made runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.31 with the help of 63 fours and 72 sixes.

In the Qualifier 2 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), he also made a 47-ball, 96-run knock, but GT chased down the 215-run target set by RR to secure their place in the IPL 2026 finals.

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Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said Sooryavanshi is ready for international cricket after proving himself against top-quality bowlers in the IPL. Pathan highlighted his success against world-class names such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj in the IPL.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to play for India. He has proven his doubters wrong by performing consistently against the best bowlers in the IPL. He has faced and scored runs for fun against Pat Cummins, a World Cup-winning captain. He has taken international bowlers like Eshan Malinga, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners. These are not just names; these are world-class bowlers who have troubled top batters globally. He has passed the test in the best T20 cricket league," Pathan said.

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However, Pathan acknowledged that India's current T20 openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have earned their spots and should not be replaced immediately. Instead, he suggested that Sooryavanshi should be gradually introduced to the national setup and given opportunities whenever they arise, helping prepare him for India's next T20 World Cup cycle.

"Now, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are the current opening batters for India in T20 internationals, and you don't want to drop either of them from the opening slot so soon. They are proven players and have just won the T20 World Cup. But that doesn't mean Vaibhav should wait forever. Whenever an opportunity arises - due to injury, rotation, or a bilateral series - he should be given a chance to play for India. The selectors should start including him in the mix and slowly groom him for the next World Cup cycle," Pathan added.

Coming to the RR vs GT Qualifier 2 match, after being put in to bat, RR recovered from a disastrous 9/2 thanks to a sensational 96 off 47 balls from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a late unbeaten 38 off just 11 balls from Donovan Ferreira. Their efforts powered RR to a formidable 214/6. Ferreira's late assault included four sixes off Rashid Khan in the final over, which yielded 27 runs, equalling the record for the most expensive over bowled by a spinner in IPL playoffs history.