RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Date, Timing, Head-To-Head, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, And All You Need To Know
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash with Gujarat Titans in the grand finale of the IPL 2026. As anticipation builds for this decisive showdown, here’s a complete rundown of the key details you should know before the match.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.
RCB secured their place in the final after defeating the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, the Titans booked their spot by overcoming Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a seven-wicket victory in Qualifier 2 on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
Before the playoffs, RCB topped the IPL 2026 standings with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.783, winning nine matches and losing five out of 14 league games. GT finished second with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.695, also recording nine wins and five defeats in their 14 matches.
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RCB vs GT: Head-To-Head
Heading into the grand finale, the head-to-head record between Bengaluru and Gujarat stands at nine encounters, with RCB winning five and GT claiming four victories. This evenly matched record sets the stage for a thrilling showdown in the IPL 2026 final.
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Matches Played: 9
RCB Won: 5
GT Won: 4
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (Wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.