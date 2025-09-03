Updated 3 September 2025 at 21:05 IST
Irfan Pathan Breaks Silence, Calls Out The ‘PR Lobby’ As The MS Dhoni Controversy Sparks A Frenzy
Irfan Pathan responded to a resurfaced video suggesting MS Dhoni favoritism, clarifying his remarks were misinterpreted. He called out the twisted context and questioned the motive behind its reappearance.
Irfan Pathan, the former cricketer for Team India, has finally responded to the video controversy after one of his comments about MS Dhoni in an interview ignited a massive stir on social media.
The former Indian cricketer's cryptic remarks over MS Dhoni's off-field habits came back to haunt him as the video clip had gained significant attention after so many years.
Irfan Pathan Breaks Silence On The Video Controversy Surrounding MS Dhoni
To give some context, Irfan Pathan spoke about his communication with MS Dhoni during the 2008 Australia series in an interview. The video dates back almost half a decade. Additionally, media reports hinted that MSD was unhappy with Pathan's bowling.
During that interview, Irfan Pathan had made a sharp comment, saying, “I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on.”
The clip went viral over time, suggesting that Pathan accused MS Dhoni of hookah-based favouritism in team selections instead of judging them by performance.
After the video clip gained significant attention, Irfan Pathan shared a blunt reaction over the situation on 'X' (Formerly Twitter) by tweeting, "Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?"
Irfan Pathan Retort Implies Respect For MS Dhoni
Whether it was a PR stunt or fans dragging up old dirt from the days, it looked like Irfan Pathan was unhappy with how his comments from the interview were twisted and how they changed the narrative.
Over time, MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan have seemingly improved their relationship. One of Pathan's social media posts from 2023 showed the admiration he had for the former Indian skipper.
Even though Pathan expressed his frustration, the video has already done the damage, as fans were left divided over the former cricketer's stance.
