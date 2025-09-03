Michael Atherton Explodes In Fury Following England’s Disastrous ODI Loss To South Africa: 'They Were Caught Cold And Napping'

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Michael Atherton, the former England captain, had a strong reaction to England's shambolic loss to South Africa. The hosts encountered a dramatic collapse, which led to their loss in the ODI series opener.

The former English cricketer accused England Cricket of being caught cold and having very little preparation for International action. Michael Atherton's all-out tirade was a critical reminder for the team to regroup and recalibrate themselves for One-Day action.

Michael Atherton's Angry Reaction May Put England Cricket On Target

The Harry Brook-led England Cricket team suffered a stunning defeat to South Africa in the ODI Series opener at Headingley. The hosts were left struggling with the bat as the shocking collapse turned the tables.

England picked up a fast-paced approach, but their batting unit failed to meet expectations. They lost all their wickets in just 24.3 overs and scored 131 runs.

Michael Atherton believes the English players haven't made a proper transition from fast-paced franchise cricket to International One-Day Games. He added that the team were caught napping after their underwhelming performance.

"Tempo is a big thing in 50-over cricket because you have to find a cruising speed. You can't go hell for leather like in a T20 or The Hundred or dawdle like you can in Tests.

"You have to find a happy balance, and England started well but then came a calamitous and curious collapse. It was hard to understand - the pitch was good, and it wasn't spinning or ragging. I really think England were caught cold and napping after very little preparation. With two ODIs and a T20 series left, they need to get with it now," Michael Atherton said on Sky Sports, as quoted by ANI.

England Cricket Suffer Catastrophic Loss To SA In ODI Series Opener

It was unfortunate for England Cricket as they delivered one of the most forgettable performances at Headingley. The Proteas Men induced a tremendous batting collapse, with Keshav Maharaj pulling off a four-fer while Wiaan Mulder scalped a three-wicket haul.

Despite Jamie Smith's 48-ball 54, it all went down to the wire for England as the batting collapse restricted them to just 131 runs.'

As soon as South Africa came to the attack, Aiden Markram performed with intent by putting up a 55-ball 86. The swashbuckling opener did the heavy work before being dismissed to make things easy for the Proteas Men.

The visiting side went past the given target in just 20.5 overs, with Dewald Brevis putting the finishing touches with a six to open the series with a win.