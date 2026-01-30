Irfan Pathan Calls PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's T20 WC Boycott Bluff; 'If You Agreed For Hybrid, Why Create...'

T20 World Cup 2026: The final call over Pakistan's participation would be made today, but before that happens - former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has openly called out Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi's bluff. Pathan asks a valid question that if Pakistan have agreed to the hybrid model, then what is the problem now.

‘Utter nonsense from Pakistan’

“Nonsense! Nonsense! This is absolutely utter nonsense from Pakistan. If you have agreed to a hybrid model before and to play in Sri Lanka, then why create this situation now?” Pathan told RevSportz.

“It is nothing other than utter nonsense,” he added.

Advertisement

Multiple reports over what could be PCB's stance is being speculated. There is a report that claims the Pakistan may wear black armbands to stage a protest during the India game on February 15 in Colombo. By doing this, they would show their solidarity for Bangladesh.

On Monday earlier this week, Naqvi had said, after a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, that a decision on the subject is expected on Friday or next Monday. The first deadline is today, February 30. By delaying things, PCB is absolutely challenging the International Cricket Council and this may not augur well for them in the longer run and that is something they do not realise.

Advertisement

Pakistan's Squad And Schedule

The Men in Green will start their campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo. They have already announced a 15-member squad for the marquee event.