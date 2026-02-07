Irfan Pathan Hails 'True Captain' Suryakumar Yadav; Slams India's "Mindless Batting" During T20 WC Opener Against USA

T20 World Cup 2026: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed skipper Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent knock in the ICC T20 World Cup opener against the USA at Wankhede Stadium, while also slamming the Men in Blue for their "mindless batting" during the inning.

Surya's masterclass at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium, saved India from embarrassment. After being six down in less than 100 runs, his half-century took India to a respectable total, giving them something to fight for.

Taking to X, Pathan wrote, "When the chips are down, you look to your leader. And Surya Kumar Yadav delivered like a true captain. What an innings."

Meanwhile, on the rest of the batting, he posted, "You have to call it as mindless batting."

Coming to the match, the USA won the toss and opted to field first. After a golden duck dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (20 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) put on a 37-run partnership.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25 in four overs) got both the batters, and from there started India's downfall as they sank to 77/6, with Shivam Dube (0), Rinku Singh (6) and Hardik Pandya (5) disappointing the home crowd. However, skipper Suryakumar (84* in 49 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) did not give up, taking his side to 161/9 in 20 overs.