Irfan Pathan Reckons Virat Kohli Will Find IPL 2026 'Different'. Here's Why RCB Batter May Struggle

IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that Virat Kohli may find the going 'difficult' in IPL 2026 as the latter is playing only one format. Pathan feels it will be challenging for Kohli, but on the contrary believes he has it in him to overcome the challenge.

‘Not easy for anyone’

"This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one-day cricket. In T20s, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season," he said on his YouTube channel.