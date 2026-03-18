Updated 18 March 2026 at 12:46 IST
Irfan Pathan Reckons Virat Kohli Will Find IPL 2026 'Different'. Here's Why RCB Batter May Struggle
IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that Virat Kohli may find the going 'difficult' in IPL 2026 as the latter is playing only one format.
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- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that Virat Kohli may find the going 'difficult' in IPL 2026 as the latter is playing only one format. Pathan feels it will be challenging for Kohli, but on the contrary believes he has it in him to overcome the challenge.
‘Not easy for anyone’
"This time, things will be a little different for Kohli. For the first time, he will play the IPL having completely retired from Test cricket. He is playing only one format. It is not easy for anyone. But he has scored and his performance has been brilliant. Even when he comes after a break, it has not been difficult for him in one-day cricket. In T20s, when you play the aggressor and come in not having played a lot, it will be challenging. But he has faced many challenges before as well. I am very excited to see how he will go forward this season," he said on his YouTube channel.
"Virat Kohli and RCB is an identity that goes together. He started with RCB and is still playing for them. He has delivered brilliant performances. It was also a golden period in his career when he captained the team, there were a lot of brilliant performances," he added.
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RCB full squad for IPL 2026
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Otswal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.
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RCB will play the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 12:43 IST