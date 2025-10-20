Irfan Pathan Shows Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Mirror After Failure in 1st ODI at Perth: 'Looked Troubled, Demons Of BGT Back'

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were returning to international cricket after a longish break and hence there was much hype around them, unfortunately they could not live upto the buzz as they failed to get among the runs during the Perth ODI. While Rohit scored a scratchy eight, Kohli perished without troubling the scorers for the first time on Australian soil in ODIs. Rohit was out trying to fend a short-ball aimed at him and Kohli was out trying to play a flashy cut.

Their poor show did not help India get to a good score to challenge the formidable hosts in a rain-truncated game as the Shubman Gill-led side lost the match by seven wickets.

Former India player Irfan Pathan said it looked like the demons of the BGT were back for Kohli, while he agreed that Rohit looked troubled in the middle.

‘Rohit looked a bit troubled’

"Fitness is one thing and game time is one thing. That is why Rohit looked a bit troubled. It looked like the demons of the BGT were back for Virat. I hope this is not the case in Adelaide and Sydney. KL Rahul batted well today. Shreyas Iyer got into an awkward position. Maybe he can work a bit more on his technique. Axar does well whenever he gets an opportunity to bat ahead," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Whenever you tour such countries, it is always better to go early and play some games. It was going to be difficult for India. It was going to be a challenge as the conditions would not be easy. Our bowlers could not get the right lengths. The batters also had trouble with the bounce. If you had played a game or two, these mistakes would not have happened. It is important to think about these things going forward," he added.

Can India Bounce Back?