WATCH | Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer During 1st ODI at Perth Goes VIRAL

Ind vs Aus: Did the rustiness show when he walked out to bat after months? Yes, it did! He perished without troubling the scorers at Perth during the 1st ODI on Sunday. It happened for the first time in his illustrious career that he did not get off-the-mark on Australian soil in an ODI. Despite all that, he managed to win hearts. His gesture towards Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer made the day for the fans on Sunday. Kohli stepped aside and asked Gill and Iyer to walk in first for the national anthem.

Here is the clip of what really happened at the Optus stadium.

WATCH VIDEO

He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc as he threw the kitchen sink at a ball that was a little wide outside the off-stump. He was caught at point by Cooper Connolly. The 36-year-old scored his last international century at this very venue but recorded his first duck on Australian soil this time. This comes at a time when there are question marks being raised on his ODI future. All eyes were on him as he was making a return to international cricket after a long time. He would certainly look to bounce back in the remaining two games.

Meanwhile, India went onto lose the game as well by seven wicket via DLS method. Rain played a major role in the outcome of the match as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Can India Bounce Back at Adelaide?