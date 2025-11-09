'Yuvraj Singh Will Be Looking Into It': Ex-India Star Warns Abhishek Sharma, Asks Opening Batter To Pick And Choose Deliveries

India have been an unstoppable force in T20 cricket and they are being considered as one of the favourites to win the World T20 next year. India won the Asia Cup undefeated earlier this year and a series win against Australia, in Australia, speaks volumes about their prowess in the format.

The World T20 will be played in the month of February next year and the 'men in blue' will want to tick all the boxes prior to the all-important multi-national tournament. Under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, India have already shifted to an ultra-aggressive approach in the shortest format of the game and a huge credit for it goes to Indian southpaw Abhishek Sharma.

Irfan Pathan Warns Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has been the biggest positive for India in T20I cricket. The southpaw has been consistent in giving fiery starts to India in the T20I format and if he is in full flow, he always gives the opposition a tough time. Prior to the Australia series, Abhishek had this habit of dancing down the track and hitting bowlers, but the Aussies kept him in check to some extent. Former India player Irfan Pathan noticed Abhishek's habit of being ultra-aggressive and shared his thoughts on the youngster's game.

Advertisement

'Abhishek plays fearless cricket, which is very good, but most of these are bilateral series, not World Cup. Teams come with a lot of preparation. If he steps out on every ball, teams will work on it. I am sure the team management must be paying attention to it. His own coach Yuvraj Singh will be looking into it. I will talk to Yuvi about it later. You cannot step out to hit every bowler on the first ball of an innings,' said Irfan Pathan.

Advertisement

Here's A Look At Abhishek Sharma's T20I Numbers