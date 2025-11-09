Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir's Team India To Use Unique Tactic In Upcoming Two-Match Test Series Against WTC Champions South Africa: Report

WTC 2025 champions South Africa will tour India for a two-match Test series. The first match of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14, 2025. South Africa will be up against a young and determined Indian team led by Shubman Gill.

India have won four out of their last seven Test matches that they have played under Shubman Gill as the captain. This also includes the five-match Test series that India played against England, in England.

India Likely To Play Both Dhruv Jurel And Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback in the Indian Test side. Pant, who is Shubman Gill's deputy for the series, will keep wickets for India. The Indian team management also has a selection headache in Dhruv Jurel. The Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman has been keeping wickets for India in Pant's absence and he has been performing exceptionally well.

Jurel has registered scores of 140, 1 & 56, 125, 44 & 6, 132 & 127*, since the start of the home season. Jurel is currently in red-hot form and he can't be left out of the Indian eleven for the first Test match against South Africa.

'Jurel is likely to play as a specialist batter. Ideally, there are two slots where he could be fitted in. One was Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 but he has a half-century in his last Test and the team management wants a settled No. 3. The other place is Nitish Kumar Reddy and he can't be played ahead of Jurel considering that his bowling won't be required much in these Indian conditions,' said a BCCI source on condition of anonymity as quoted by PTI.

India Look To Extend Dominant Home Run