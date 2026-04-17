Is Hardik Pandya a Good Captain? Questions MI Owner Should Ask Rohit Sharma After 4th Loss in IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Following Mumbai Indians fourth straight defeat, questions are being asked and suggestions are being given that Rohit Sharma should take over captaincy from Hardik Pandya. But is the time ripe for Rohit to take it up? More importantly, would Rohit be interested in leading MI again?

There is a problem in the MI camp and it is evident in the way captain Hardik Pandya spoke at the post-match presentation where he hinted ‘difficult calls’ could be made. Speculations are rife that Hardik may step down as captain and Rohit may take over. But before that happens, there are certain questions MI owners should ask Rohit.

Questions MI Owner Should Ask Rohit Before Captaincy Call

Is Hardik a Good Captain? Is he Giving 100 Per Cent: It is very important the MI owners get a perpective of Rohit on this as he would be in a nice position to answer it given his experience and understanding of personnel. If Rohit feels, Hardik is not the right person, then he would realise the need to step up.

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Is it Time to Look Beyond Jayawardena? Former Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardena has been with the Mumbai franchise since the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2017. He has also helped the MI side win three titles, but the last time Mumbai emerged victorious under him was a six years ago. And hence, this is one question the MI owner should ask Rohit.

Would You Take Back Captaincy? This is the final question Rohit should be asked. If Rohit feels he is ready to take up the role, it would be the best piece of news for the fans, who love Rohit to bits. No one knows the MI atmosphere more than Rohit. But again, the final call remains with Rohit.