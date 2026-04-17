Hardik Pandya PANICS? MI Captain Hints at 'Difficult Calls' After Mumbai Indians' Fourth Loss of IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Looks like MI captain Hardik Pandya has already pressed the panic button after the side's fourth consecutive loss of the season. Following the seven-wicket drubbing against Punjab on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium, Pandya said that in their upcoming matches, some ‘difficult calls’ would be taken. While not much can be confirmed, it would certainly be interesting to see what are the ‘difficult calls’ taken.

‘We need to make some difficult calls’

“To be very honest, I don’t have much to say right now," Pandya told broadcasters after MI’s defeat. “I think we really need to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it (the) individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning? We’ll just figure it out and see what we can do next."

“I think you need to give credit to them (PBKS) as well. The ball started reversing, and at that same point of time, the dew didn’t come. In the second innings, the dew came and it slightly got better, but having said that, they just outbatted us," Pandya said.

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“They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better, definitely, and that cost us the game. We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we’ll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken," he added.

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