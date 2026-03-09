Updated 9 March 2026 at 18:46 IST
Ishan Kishan Dedicates Team India's Historic T20 World Cup Victory to Cousin Sister Who Passed Away in Accident
Ishan Kishan dedicated India’s T20 World Cup triumph to his late cousin sister, crediting Hardik Pandya’s support and calling the win on Women’s Day a special tribute to her memory.
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had revealed that his cousin sister had tragically passed away a day before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final. He dedicated the historic victory to her cousin, saying that he played well for her.
Ishan Kishan made his return to the Indian cricket fold following a thunderous domestic showing that paid off handsomely.
The southpaw wicketkeeper-batter earned his way into India's T20 World Cup squad and emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Kishan smashed 317 runs in nine matches at a solid 193.29 strike rate and delivered when it mattered the most.
Following Team India's historic victory over New Zealand, Ishan Kishan dedicated the win to his cousin sister in her memory.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter credited teammate Hardik Pandya for inspiring him to focus and put the team ahead despite coming upon such a personal tragedy. Kishan added that the fact that they won the T20 World Cup title on Women's Day makes it even more special.
"To be honest, before the game, I lost my cousin sister yesterday in a car accident. I played well for her. I spoke to Hardik (Hardik Pandya) bhai, he said to put the team ahead. I dedicate this win to her, and today is Women's Day, so it makes it all the more special," Ishan Kishan said.
Ishan Kishan Delivers A Standout Performance In T20 World Cup 2026
Ishan Kishan also opened up on experiencing a change in mindset in recent memory, saying that he had stopped overthinking and focusing on things that are in his control, taking inspiration from Indian cricket great Virat Kohli.
"I have stopped thinking too much. Just do your work and not think about the things which are not under your control, and that's what Virat (Kohli) bhai always did," he added.
Ishan Kishan completed his redemption arc by helping the Men in Blue move ahead in the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament and into the final.
In the high-stakes summit clash between India and New Zealand, Kishan struck a brilliant 54 off 25 and also put up a splendid effort while fielding.
Team India's collective efforts helped them successfully defend their T20 World Cup crown at home.
Published On: 9 March 2026 at 18:46 IST