Ishan Kishan in Contention to Become India's Next T20 Captain: REPORT

IPL 2026: The Board of Control of Cricket in India would be announcing a new captain for the T20 side and what makes things interesting is that there are a number of contenders for the role. As per multiple reports, the BCCI is not happy with Suryakumar Yadav as his form with the bat is not upto the mark. A number of names like Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson were doing the rounds. And now, there is a new addition to the contenders as a report on Cric Blogger hints that Ishan Kishan is also in contention. Now, that makes it interesting.

Is Kishan The Right Choice?

Kishan would not be any stranger to leading sides, he has led sides in the past. To be precise, he led the Jharkhand side to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. He played an integral part in the win. Apart from that, he has also led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Pat Cummins. What works in his favour is his age, he is 27 and can lead the T20 side for at least five years.

Kishan has cemented his spot in the T20 side which helps while picking a captain. In the T20 WC as well, he played a crucial knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo. He hit a a blistering 77 off 40 balls on a tricky wicket where most batters struggled.

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