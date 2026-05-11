Suryakumar Yadav to Tilak Varma; Mumbai Indians Captaincy Choices in Case Hardik Pandya is Sacked Ahead of IPL 2027

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: There is much speculation around Hardik Pandya over whether he is injured or has been sacked. Speculations intensified after he missed the Sunday clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. Now that Mumbai has been knocked out of the playoff race following their loss against RCB, the five-time champions would start planning for the next season as well. In fact, in the remaining games, one could see them experimenting heavily. But the question remains, what happens to Hardik? Will he remain or will MI let go of him?

While not much can be confirmed, here are two captaincy choices MI could contemplate in case they are offloading Hardik.

Who After Hardik?

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter needs no introduction. Not only has he led the Indian team to the T20 World Cup crown this year, he has also been the stand-in captain for Mumbai in Hardik's absence. Suryakumar has been with the franchise for a long time and is a good choice to lead the side in the next season. The only problem with Suryakumar is that his current form with the bat is not upto the mark.

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Tilak Varma: Another player who has been part of the franchise for a long time and understands the DNA of MI. He is part of the core unit and could very well be considered as the next captain of Mumbai Indians. His form with the bat is good. Against RCB, he hit 57 off 42 balls to keep the MI hopes alive.

With three games still remaining this season, MI could use these games to prepare for the next season. MI take on Punjab in their next game on May 14.