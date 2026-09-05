Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case For Mohammed Shami’s India Return: 'Age Is Just A Number'

Time and again, Mohammed Shami served reminders of his capabilities through his bowling. The 36-year-old has not played for India for a while, but the idea of returning to the Indian setup is still alive despite him being in the twilight of his career.

East Zone Captain Ishan Kishan Hails Mohammed Shami

This Duleep Trophy campaign is no such exception. Shami's five-wicket haul in the semifinal helped East Zone end their prolonged wait for a place in the final. Shami currently has 903 wickets from 100 first-class matches, and East Zone captain Ishan Kishan believes the hunger inside the bowler is still going strong.

He told reporters, “I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard, it doesn't matter - he has been doing so well. Having him in our team, it gives us a bit of more confidence when you have such bowlers in your team who can get you wickets and especially looking at Shami bhai this season, his intensity and energy have been very different.”

Kishan admitted it sometimes becomes difficult to grind up motivation for domestic games, but Shami doesn't seem to have that kind of difficulty.

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“It has been three years since that [2023] World Cup [when he was in excellent form]; it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games; it is tough. But I feel I see that hunger in him because who better than me can judge about hunger right now?”

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