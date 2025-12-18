Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century in SMAT 2025 Final vs Haryana

SMAT Final 2025: Ishan Kishan was in breathtaking form as he hammered a timely 45-ball century during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final on Thursday against Haryana. Leading Jharkhand in their first-ever SMAT final, Kishan did not let down his fans as he brought up the century with a six over extra-cover. His hundred featured 10 sixes and six fours. Just after he reached the milestone, he perished. He was clean bowled by Sumit Kumar.

Kishan Shines

After losing Virat Singh early, the onus was on Kishan to get his side to a good score as the strip in Pune was a good one to bat on. Kishan along with Kumar Kushagra put on a 177-run stand. At the time of filing the copy, Kushagra is on 76 and well on course to get to a hundred as well as Jharkhand are poised to get a mammoth total.

Kishan is in the middle of a dream run where he has scored more than 500 runs already. These are his SMAT scores.

- 27(24) vs Delhi

- 15(7) vs Karnataka

- 113*(50) vs Tripura

- 93(50) vs Saurashtra

- 21(7) vs Uttarakhand

- 2(4) vs Tamil Nadu

- 47(23) vs Punjab

- 63(30) vs Madhya Pradesh

- 35(18) vs Andhra

- 101(49) vs Haryana in Final

HAR vs JHK Playing XI

Haryana Playing XI: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c),Nishant Sindhu,Yashvardhan Dalal (wk),Samant Jakhar,Parth Vats,Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj

Jharkhand Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (c) (wk),Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar