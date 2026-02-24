Italy Cricket Marred By Sexual Assault Allegations Following Historic T20 World Cup Appearance, Probe Ordered: Report

Italian cricket has taken a deep dive into turmoil just days after their debut in the T20 World Cup. A senior Italian cricket official has reportedly been suspended and is the subject of an investigation over a sexual assault allegation.

Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegations

A member of the Italian women's cricket team made the allegations and subsequently, the Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI) ordered the suspension of the unnamed person and launched an investigation. The allegations were reported to the Rome police last year but came to light recently.

As per reports, an Italian prosecutor was handed over the investigation in November last year, and it remains to be seen whether there is sufficient evidence to take the matter to trial. A FCRI statement read, “The Federation confirms that, during 2025, the President of the federation acting within her institutional responsibilities and with the full safeguarding of the athletes and other parties involved in mind, ordered the immediate precautionary suspension of the individual concerned from all federal duties and activities.

"This measure was adopted pending a thorough and definitive assessment of the circumstances. The decision was taken as a prudent and responsible step, aimed at preventing any undue speculation, preserving the integrity of the sporting environment, and ensuring that any fact-finding takes place in the appropriate forums, with full respect for personal dignity, due process and the presumption of innocence."

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the incident, six board members have also resigned from their positions, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Italy Scripted History In T20 World Cup 2026

Italy made it to the grand stage for the first time and featured in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign on Indian soil. The European side gave a good account of themselves and scripted history when they clinched their maiden T20 World Cup victory by beating Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement