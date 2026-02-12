Updated 12 February 2026 at 18:21 IST
Borussia Dortmund Send Best Wishes To Team India For T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign
India will face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026, for their 2nd group stage match in the T20 World Cup.
India started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with their opening clash against the USA on February 7, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts won the match by 29 runs despite showing jittery nerves in the 1st innings after being invited to bat first.
While Indian batters stuttered against USA bowlers, captain Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue with his impressive 49-ball 84-run knock, propelling his side to set a target of 161 runs. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers showed brilliant performance and didn't allow the USA batters to settle on the crease and build a steady partnership, restricting them to 132 runs by the end of 20 overs.
Ahead of India's next match in the T20 World Cup, in a surprising crossover, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund sent their best wishes to team India, cheering them on for their 2026 World Cup journey.
Borussia Dortmund Extends Support To Team India
On February 11, 2026, the social media page of Borussia Dortmund posted a video featuring their captain, Emre Can, where the player was seen extending his support for Team India. Emre Can also added a line in Hindi, endorsing the Team to defend their World Champion title and create history.
In the video, Emre Can shared, "Hi Team India! All the best for your T20 World Cup campaign. Jeet Ke Aana! (Comeback after winning the tournament)."
For the unversed, Borussia Dortmund is a football club, playing in the German league, the Bundesliga. The club is currently 2nd in the Bundesliga table with 48 points, six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.
India Will Play Namibia Next
India will face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026, for their 2nd group stage match in the T20 World Cup. Following the match, the hosts will travel to Colombo to face Pakistan on February 15, 2026.
