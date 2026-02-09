Italy Hit By Major Blow On T20 World Cup Debut, Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves Field After Shoulder Dislocation Against Scotland

Italy's quest in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign has faced a major roadblock after captain Wayne Madsen has been the subject of a horrific injury. The mishap happened when the Italian captain attempted to stop the ball at mid-wicket and dived to his left, and in the proceedings, dislocated his shoulder. But his shoulder hit one of the practice pitches, and he seemed to be in scathing pain.

He was then treated on the pitch by Italy's medical staff, and later, he hobbled off the field with a sling on his left shoulder. It has later been confirmed that Madsen would not be a part of the match, and he will undergo further tests to ascertain the extent of his injury.

Italy won't be able to replace Madsen in the match, as ICC currently only allows concussion substitutes in all tournaments. Madsen replaced Joe Burns as the captain after the latter was not selected in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.



