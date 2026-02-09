Pakistan To Take A Call On T20 World Cup Boycott Calls Soon, Puts Forward Three Demands Infront Of ICC: Report

Signs have been encouraging after Sunday's meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and ICC delegates aimed at resolving the current T20 World Cup 2026 standoff. The Pakistan government had directed the cricket team not to feature against India on February 15 in the showpiece event. It is worth noting that Pakistan are playing all their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as per an earlier agreement between ICC, BCCI and PCB.

Pakistan Puts Forward Three Demands To ICC

As per a telecomasia.net report, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and ICC Associate Members’ representative Mubashir Usmani went to Pakistan to meet PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in order to find a consensus regarding Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott talks. Salman Naseer, the Pakistan Super League chief, was also present in the meeting as per the report.

In an attempt to reach a conclusion, PCB has put forward three demands on the table for ICC, as per the report. They have asked for a higher chunk of the revenue share while also insisting that the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan should be resumed. The no-handshake ritual by the Indian team has also been brought up in the meeting.

ICC reportedly indicated that the proposals will be forwarded to the ICC board for consideration. Pakistan are likely to relent from its stance but is trying to drag the matter as it stands.

How Will Pakistan's T20 World Cup Chances Be Affected?

They will have to forfeit the two points for the match. Added to that, Pakistan's Net Run Rate will also take a hit as per the official ICC rulebook. As per Clause 16.10.7, "the net run rate of the defaulting team shall be affected in that the full 20 overs of the defaulting team's innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition."

