'Had Lot more Confidence': Jacob Bethell Points Out RCB Connection To His Boxing Day Test Knock At The MCG

Before 2025 comes to a close, England have managed to break their great Australian jinx. After a total of 5468 days, England won a Test match in Australia. The Ashes might be done and dusted for both Australia and England, but the Ben Stokes-led side still have something to play for. Australia have already clinched the iconic urn and have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Amid all the discussion around the MCG pitch, England managed to out bat the Aussies and sealed their first victory on Australian soil in nearly 15 years. England did make two changes to their playing XI for the MCG Test, and one of them was Jacob Bethell who was nothing but stellar in the second innings of the game.

Bethell Credits Playing In Bengaluru For MCG Magic

The 22-year-old right-handed batter Jacob Bethell was brought into the side as Ollie Pope continued to struggle at the number three spot. Bethell soon made the spot his own and played a pivotal role in helping England register a four-wicket triumph over Australia. Despite playing on a tricky MCG track that troubled batters to no end, Jacob Bethell scored 40 in the final innings.

The youngster, while speaking to the ICC, said that playing in front of the Bengaluru crowd helped him adjust to the pressure of playing in front of 90,000 people at the iconic 'G'.

'It's knowing what I'm able to get out of myself when the situation is like that and when the atmosphere is like that. I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000, which felt like 100,000 in Bengaluru. I like three. You come in when the ball is new and in some scenarios the ball's going all over the shop,' said Bethell as quoted by ICC.

Jacob Bethell's Test Career So Far