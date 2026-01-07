Updated 7 January 2026 at 15:45 IST
Jacob Bethell’s Maiden Test Ton Lights Up Day 4; Australia Maintain Momentum as Fifth Ashes Test Pushed to Day 5
Jacob Bethell's ton and Harry Brook’s 42 steadied England, but Australia’s bowlers dominated. England closed Day 4 on 302, holding a 119-run lead after Webster, Boland, Starc, and Neser shared wickets.
A commanding performance from Jacob Bethell and a disciplined bowling spell from the Australian cricket team have helped maintain the spice in day four of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Jacob Bethell's tremendous play with the bat has kept England cricket alive in the match, where they have primarily struggled to make an impact. Australia, on the other hand, continued to display prime performance in front of the home crowd in Sydney, making it look like a walk in the park.
Jacob Bethell Stars with Maiden Hundred on Day Four, But Australia Still Dominant
After bowling out Australia for 567, the England batters failed to capitalise on a convincing start. Opener Zak Crawley fell for just one, while Ben Duckett managed to get 42.
Jacob Bethell remained unbeaten and anchored the innings with a commanding 232-ball 142. The middle-order went on to falter as well, with Joe Root dismissed for just six while Will Jacks departed for a two-ball duck.
Harry Brook scored 42 runs to provide some stability to the side, while Jamie Smith put up 26 before being dismissed via run-out.
Australia's bowlers thoroughly dominated, with Beau Webster claiming three scalps and Scott Boland scalping two, and Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser each picking up a wicket to keep the pressure on England.
At the end of day four, England managed to post 302 runs, securing a lead of 119 and pushing the match to day five at the SCG.
England's Blunders Cost Them The Leverage In The Sydney Test
England made significant mistakes in the past two days of play, making it difficult for them to bounce back and regain momentum.
Be it dropping Steve Smith right before his century to the brain-fade moment of Jamie Smith, which cost him his wicket, the blunders have only weakened their case to secure a win in the fifth Ashes test.
Australia now has its wrist clasped well onto a win, provided they have bowled out England and then set themselves a chaseable target.
The English side has managed to push the competition to day five, and the onus will be on the unbeaten Jacob Bethell to continue his onslaught and receive proper support from the XIth man, Matthew Potts.
