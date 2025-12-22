Jacob Duffy Rewrites History; Breaks Richard Hadlee’s 40-Year Record To Claim Most Wickets For New Zealand In A Calendar Year

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy in action during the 3rd ODI match against India, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore | Image: ANI

New Zealand seamer Jacob Duffy has rewritten history with his seamless bowling spell in the third Test match against the West Indies. A five-wicket haul during the West Indies' second innings helped the Blackcaps claim a sensational victory by 323 runs in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand sealed a 2-0 series win as well, and they continued their dominance in red-ball cricket.

New Zealand bowlers did some significant damage as they obliterated the West Indies' batters. Ajaz Patel and Jacob Duffy did significant damage with the ball with their respective three and five-wicket hauls. A grand victory in Mount Maunganui helped NZ seal a series victory.

Duffy Surpasses Hadlee, Becomes NZ’s Leading Wicket-Taker in a Calendar Year

Jacob Duffy made history as he broke a 40-year-old record previously held by legendary Blackcaps star Richard Hadlee. He held the record for the most wickets in a calendar year, picking up 79 dismissals.

In the third Test match between New Zealand and the West Indies in Mount Maunganui, Jacob Duffy picked up nine wickets in the competition and made history in the tournament.

Duffy surpassed Madlee's record with his 81st scalp with his 5/42 spell, becoming the cricketer with the most wickets in a calendar year for New Zealand. The Blackcaps fast bowler picked 81 scalps in 36 matches at an average of 17.11 in 2025.

New Zealand Seal 2-0 Series Win Over West Indies At Mount Maunganui

Following New Zealand's declaration at 306/2, the Windies had to chase down a 462-run target to level the series. Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway's 192-run partnership made history as they became the first opening pair to score two centuries each across the same match.

The BlackCaps dismissed the visiting side at 138, with Ajaz Patel and Jacob Duffy's spells stunning the New Zealand batters and preventing them from settling for a partnership during the chase.