James Anderson Awarded Knighthood by Ex-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in His Resignation List

James Anderson, the bowler with the record for most number of Test wickets in the history of the sport with 704 scalps in the longest format to his name, has been awarded a knighthood.

Anderson was given the knighthood by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, who recommended his name for “services to cricket”.

It is worth noting that Anderson retired from the game internationally in 2024 and is also England's highest wicket-taker in the red-ball format.

Anderson's Career in Numbers

His career can best be defined by two words - longevity and consistency.

He first played for England in an ODI game vs Australia in December 2002 before his Test debut in May 2003.

Anderson subsequently went on to feature in 188 Tests, 194 ODIs and 19 T20 internationals for England.

The fact that he made his debut in 2003, meaning his career spanned over 20 years by the time he did finally call it quits.

And his career also saw him become one of England's main bowlers across all formats at one point in time.

He stepped back from a role in the team's white-ball teams after 2015, but continued to remain a threat in red-ball cricket.

He lost a few yards of pace with age, but his ability to get the ball to swing both ways made him a threat - especially in home conditions.

A Big Honour

Anderson is only the fifteenth English cricketer to be awarded a knighthood.