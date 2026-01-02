'Everyone Went At My Credibility': Usman Khawaja Highlights 'Racial Overtones' In His Criticism While Announcing Retirement

The longstanding suspense around Usman Khawaja's career has now come to an end before the fifth and the final Ashes Test. The 39-year-old Australian southpaw announced that he will ride into the sunset after the completion of the final Ashes Test scheduled to be played in Sydney from January 4, 2026. The Sydney Test will be Khawaja's 88th appearance for Australia in the longest format of the game and his 137th international match across formats.

The left-handed batsman has fared decently so far in the ongoing Ashes and has scored 153 runs from the three matches that he has played so far. Khawaja has scored these runs at an average of 30.60 in the ongoing Ashes series.

Usman Khawaja Calls Out Stereotypes

Apart from his heroics on the cricket field, Usman Khawaja is somebody who has earned himself the reputation of speaking his mind out and calling a spade a spade. The final Test match in Sydney will bring down the curtains of Khawaja's 5-year international career. While announcing his retirement, Khawaja opened up on the criticism that he received and how he felt that there were racial overtones to them.

The Islamabad-born, who also happens to be Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer, spoke about how the issue of racism continues to affect the game.

"It wasn't even about my performances. It was quite personal. When I get injured, everyone went at my credibility and who I am as a person. So for me, that was the frustrating part. These are the same racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life. What I'm hoping is the journey for the next Usman Khawaja is a little bit easier. There's still a bit to go, but the sport is definitely in a better spot," said Khawaja while addressing the pressers.

Usman Khawaja's Test Career In Numbers