Jasprit Bumrah All Set To Feature Against KKR, Mumbai Indians Could Be Without Two Key Players In IPL Opener

Kolkata Knight Riders will renew their IPL rivalry with the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 29. MI made it to the playoffs last year but lost to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Ahead of opening their IPL 2026 account, problems are piling up for the five-time champions.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Feature Against KKR?

Jasprit Bumrah has remained Mumbai's focal point of attack throughout the years, and he was expectedly retained by MI ahead of this season. After leading India to the T20 World Cup title, Bumrah hasn't joined the Mumbai Indians squad and headed to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to work on his fitness, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

But ahead of the match, coach Mahela Jayawardene has cleared the air on Bumrah's availability. At the pre-match press conference, he confirmed Bumrah will play against KKR. "Jassi is back with the squad. He’s available to play.”

Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks Conundrum for Mumbai Indians

Neither Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks were in action when Mumbai held their practice sessions two days before their IPL 2026 opener against KKR. Santner led New Zealand in the first 3 T20I matches but didn't feature in the last two matches. The left-arm spinner is a pivotal part of Mumbai's plans.

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Will Jacks was probably England's best player in the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder chipped in with some handful contributions with the bat while also picking up eight wickets in the proceedings. Jacks returned to England on a chartered flight amid the war in the Middle East, and it hasn't been confirmed whether he has joined the squad or not.

Mumbai do have a strong squad at their disposal and the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Allah Ghazanfar could spring into action.