'Jasprit Bumrah Does Not Usually Miss His Lengths': Concern Over Mumbai Indians Star's Fitness Intensifies

Jasprit Bumrah's undwhelming display has somewhat coincided with the Mumbai Indians' dip in form in IPL 2026. Bumrah's T20 credentials have never been questioned, especially after India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. But his slump in form has been a matter of concern, as after five matches, he is still searching for his first wicket.

Wasim Jaffer Raises Huge Jasprit Bumrah Concern

Before joining the MI camp, Bumrah went to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for a few days, raising suspicion over his fitness. But he has been involved in all five of Mumbai's matches so far. Bumrah has not looked lost for ideas, but that sharpness in his bowling hasn't really hit the right note.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer stated that Bumrah might not be in his full fitness, which could be evident from his display.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is not 100 per cent fit, to be honest. This is my perception and my belief. When we are watching Bumrah bowl, the body language we are seeing is not the same as what we saw in the World Cup or even before that. So I sometimes feel that he is not at his best. Because Jasprit Bumrah does not usually miss his lengths like this, and he does not usually get hit like this. If he were 100 per cent fit, I cannot imagine Jasprit Bumrah bowling like this and continuing like this. So I feel that somewhere, he is not 100 per cent fit."

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Will Jasprit Bumrah Get Back To Form?

Bumrah was retained by Mumbai for a whopping INR 18 crore, the highest among the retainees. But his performance hasn't been up to the mark, raising a few eyebrows about his abilities. Since winning their opening match against KKR, MI have gone on to lose four matches on the trot. Bumrah's return to form will be a catalyst to Mumbai for the remainder of the season.

They will now face the Gujarat Titans on April 20.