Jasprit Bumrah Edges Past R Ashwin To Claim Major Milestone; Seamer Becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker In T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah secures a landmark achievement following a brilliant bowling spell during the Super 8 fixture between India and South Africa. Bumrah has now become the leading wicket-taker for the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team kicked off their Super 8 campaign against South Africa in what is observed as a re-run of the 2024 summit clash between the two sides.

The Indian fast bowling unit was immensely dominant, with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah putting pressure on the opposition with their timely dismissals.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker In T20 World Cup

In the fifth delivery of the 18th over, Jasprit Bumrah tosses a yorker to Corbin Bosch, who jams it and sends the ball back to the bowler. Bumrah made a nonchalant one-handed catch, but did not appeal. But Suryakumar Yadav went upstairs, and it turns out, it was not a bump ball.

The Indian team celebrated as the crowd roared in glee after Bumrah claimed his third wicket in the Super 8 clash and made history for Team India in the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah attained a monumental feat, securing 33 wickets in 22 matches and surpassing Indian spin great R Ashwin to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cup history.

The ex-Indian spinner has 32 dismissals to his name and attained the feat in 24 matches.

Proteas Men Deliver Competitive Effort Against India's Firm Bowling Performance

South Africa's top order encountered trouble after being dismissed cheaply. Skipper Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock were brought down before they could reach ten runs. Even Ryan Rickelton stumbled, as he scored just seven before losing his wicket.

The middle-order established some momentum, with Dewald Brevis bringing the intent with a 29-ball 45. David Miller also charged up SA's innings, scoring 65 off 35. Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten at 44, delivering a solid effort.

The Indian bowling attack displayed intent, with fast bowlers being primarily effective on the pitch. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three scalps, while Arshdeep Singh nabbed two dismissals. Varun Chakaravarty and Shivam Dube also contributed well by picking a wicket each.