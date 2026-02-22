Updated 22 February 2026 at 20:47 IST
MS Dhoni Not Guaranteed To Feature In All Fixtures For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026: Report
MS Dhoni confirmed for IPL 2026 with CSK, but his spot in all matches isn’t assured. Team sources say he’s available, though game-time decisions will determine his participation.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
MS Dhoni has once again become the new buzz of the hour as the IPL 2026 season closes in. With the kick-off being just a month away, all eyes are on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) great and whether he will be in action for the upcoming season.
Recent developments have confirmed that former India skipper MS Dhoni will be in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. But sources have also revealed that he does not have a guaranteed spot for all of the team's matches in the season.
MS Dhoni Not Confirmed To Play Entire IPL 2026 Season For CSK: Report
Seasoned sources of the Chennai Super Kings have confirmed MS Dhoni's availability for the upcoming IPL season. However, it is not yet known whether he will feature in all the matches for the franchise.
“We can confirm that he is coming to Chennai and has confirmed his availability for the season. Whether he will play all the games or not is something we cannot say at the moment,” a senior CSK source said to PTI on condition of anonymity.
Advertisement
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Receive Game-Changing Boost Ahead of Super 8 Showdown vs Zimbabwe
MS Dhoni fulfilled a full-time role for the franchise in the 2025 season and also led the team's charge as its skipper following Ruturaj Gaikwad's season-ending injury.
Advertisement
However, Chennai's performance slumped to an all-time low as they remained at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions won just four matches and were defeated on ten occasions.
CSK Could Prepare Sanju Samson As Primary Keeper-Batter Option
The Chennai Super Kings have got themselves some game-changer athletes who are bound to make a difference for them. Ahead of the auction, the franchise also engaged in a blockbuster trade by bringing in Sanju Samson into the equation.
With CSK looking to plan for the future, they could involve Sanju Samson as their primary wicketkeeper-batter for the side.
Also Read: T20 World Cup: Phil Salt And Bowlers Shine As England Thrash Sri Lanka By 51 Runs In Super Eight Clash
MS Dhoni, meanwhile, could take up the position as an Impact player for the Chennai Super Kings. Despite the age-related concern, the former Indian skipper has often brought up some incredible shots off his blade, making the stadium go gaga.
Fans are eagerly anticipating MS Dhoni's arrival during CSK's matches in the IPL 2026 season. The official announcement for the schedule is yet to be made.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 22 February 2026 at 20:47 IST