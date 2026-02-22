MS Dhoni Not Guaranteed To Feature In All Fixtures For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026: Report

MS Dhoni takes the successful review for the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during their IPL 2025 match, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

MS Dhoni has once again become the new buzz of the hour as the IPL 2026 season closes in. With the kick-off being just a month away, all eyes are on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) great and whether he will be in action for the upcoming season.

Recent developments have confirmed that former India skipper MS Dhoni will be in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. But sources have also revealed that he does not have a guaranteed spot for all of the team's matches in the season.

MS Dhoni Not Confirmed To Play Entire IPL 2026 Season For CSK: Report

Seasoned sources of the Chennai Super Kings have confirmed MS Dhoni's availability for the upcoming IPL season. However, it is not yet known whether he will feature in all the matches for the franchise.

“We can confirm that he is coming to Chennai and has confirmed his availability for the season. Whether he will play all the games or not is something we cannot say at the moment,” a senior CSK source said to PTI on condition of anonymity.

MS Dhoni fulfilled a full-time role for the franchise in the 2025 season and also led the team's charge as its skipper following Ruturaj Gaikwad's season-ending injury.

However, Chennai's performance slumped to an all-time low as they remained at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions won just four matches and were defeated on ten occasions.

CSK Could Prepare Sanju Samson As Primary Keeper-Batter Option

The Chennai Super Kings have got themselves some game-changer athletes who are bound to make a difference for them. Ahead of the auction, the franchise also engaged in a blockbuster trade by bringing in Sanju Samson into the equation.

With CSK looking to plan for the future, they could involve Sanju Samson as their primary wicketkeeper-batter for the side.

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, could take up the position as an Impact player for the Chennai Super Kings. Despite the age-related concern, the former Indian skipper has often brought up some incredible shots off his blade, making the stadium go gaga.