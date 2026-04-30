Jasprit Bumrah 'Entitled' to Make Mistakes? Mumbai Indians SHAMELESSLY Defend Pacer's 54-run Spell After Loss vs SRH in IPL 2026

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah had a night to forget at the iconic Wankhede stadium as the Hyderabad batters took a liking to him. Bumrah, one of the best pacers in the world, conceded 54 runs in his spell and went wicketless on Wednesday. And while it seems like the ace pacer has lost his mojo, Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard has come out in support of Bumrah, calling for a balanced view and pointing to his past laurels.

Pollard Defends Bumrah

“When a cricketer is not doing well, we look at every single aspect as to why he's not doing well. And there's no difference to Jasprit Bumrah, all right? He has done this for years. And as a human being, he is entitled as well to make mistakes, not have a good day, not have a good season, not have a good couple of months. And I just feel that we need to sometimes sort of remember, you know, the good things that he has done. Yes, we try to live in the present, and he hasn't been up to mark, but he's still been a number one bowler, you know, for Mumbai Indians and India over a period of time," Pollard said in the press conference after the loss to SRH.

"I just feel that sometimes we can cut some slack to cricketers, because as I always say, we are unfortunate to always be in the public eye. So, when we do bad, it's always been highlighted, but when normal people have jobs and they send a wrong email, they have opportunity to edit the words and all these things. We don't have the opportunity. So, it's fair and fine when you're not doing well, you accept, certain things," he added.

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