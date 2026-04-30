Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2026 Playoff Race After Loss vs SRH? Check NRR, Qualification Scenario

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: It was another night to forget for the Mumbai Indians as they were humbled by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring thriller. Hyderabad edged Mumbai by six wickets. It was a game that was dominated by fours and sixes. But now that MI have lost, their qualification is in jeopardy. Can they revive their campaign and make it through to the playoffs or will they now have to depend on other results for their own qualification?

Mumbai Out of IPL 2026 Playoff Race?

No, MI are mathematically still in it and matters are still in their hands. But can they turn it around with players who are low in confidence? MI have won two out of eight matches and find themselves languishing at the ninth spot in the points table. With six more games to go, there is no room for any slip ups. They need to win almost all their games, which means every game from now becomes a virtual do-or-die game. If they can win their remaining six games, they will finish the league stage on 16 points. And 16 has historically been the magic number for qualifying for the playoffs. In case, they lose a match, their qualification scenario would become very tricky.

In fact is that every single defeat would mean they depend on other results which is not an ideal scenario to be in.

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