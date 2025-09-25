Jasprit Bumrah Hits Back At Mohammed Kaif's Analysis Amid Workload Debate, Labels Them 'Inaccurate'

Jasprit Bumrah arrives to the ground before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: AP

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has rebutted Mohammed Kaif's analysis and vented his disagreement with the former Indian cricketer's analysis about him and his workload management in the recent games.

Following a standout performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, the BCCI has been operating Jasprit Bumrah with caution. Bumrah was in action against England in Test cricket and then pivoted his attention to the white-ball format for the Asia Cup 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Claps Back At Mohammed Kaif's Vague Analysis

On social media, Mohammed Kaif had tweeted an analysis of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling routine, as he believes the pacer wants to avoid getting injured again and missing out on key game time.

Kaif added that the unusual pattern could be advantageous for the batters, given that the ICC T20 World Cup is approaching and there would be tougher teams in action.

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt India," Kaif tweeted on 'X'

In response, Jasprit Bumrah launched a four-word message directed to Mohammed Kaif, saying that he had been wrong about him in the past and that he is inaccurate with his analysis once again.

"Inaccurate before inaccurate again," wrote Bumrah on the social media platform.

Jasprit Bumrah Played A Firm Role In India's Win Over BAN

Jasprit Bumrah's Asia Cup outing hasn't been that good. But he stood out with his performance in the recent Super 4s clash against Bangladesh.

In the four-over spell at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Bumrah clinched two wickets and conceded 18 runs, displaying sheer pace dominance in what looked like a spin-friendly track.

The Indian bowlers' dominance rattled the Bangladesh batters, who were bowled out at 127. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India sealed a comprehensive 41-run win to remain undefeated in the Asia Cup.