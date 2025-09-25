Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Sanju Samson To Open: Predicted India XI Against Sri Lanka In Asia Cup Super 4s

Despite a few hiccups, India crushed Bangladesh by 41 runs to storm into the Asia Cup final. Suryakumar Yadav's Men In Blue are still unbeaten in the entire Asia Cup, and the defending champions are tipped to be favourites to defend their title.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a dead rubber in Dubai on Friday, and this could be a brilliant opportunity for the management to freshen things up ahead of the much-anticipated summit clash on September 28.

Jasprit Bumrah Could Make Way For Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah's workload has been a major topic, and with the West Indies series in the offing, the fast bowler could use a much-needed break. Arshdeep Singh could take his place in the team.

Sanju Samson Could Open With Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson has mostly been used down in the middle order, and his explosive ability hasn't really been used. Coming into the Asia Cup, he has been India's go-to opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. But the introduction of Shubman Gill has complicated the plot. Gill was a crucial part of the England series, and with the demanding fixture ahead, the Indian Test captain could pave the way for Samson.

Rinku Singh hasn't played a match, and the KKR star could use some much-needed game time against Sri Lanka.

Except for the opening pair, India have experimented with their batting lineups. Against Bangladesh, Shivam Dube was sent at no.3, but the move was foiled. In a bizarre move, Axar Patel came at no.7, and this also backfired as the all-rounder could only manage 10 runs in 15 balls. Another 50 from Abhishek gave India a very energetic start, but once he was dismissed, the ship stopped sailing fluently.

The slow nature of the Dubai surface seemed to have troubled the Indian batters, and the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin capitalised on the opportunity with cutters and variations.

India Predicted XI Against Sri Lanka