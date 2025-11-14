Updated 14 November 2025 at 13:54 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Quips On Temba Bavuma's Stature, Triggers Laughter Among Teammates During DRS Discussion
Jasprit Bumrah sparked laughter on day one of the Kolkata Test, joking about Temba Bavuma’s height during a DRS debate, as India wisely avoided a review that replays later showed would miss the stumps.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Day one of the Kolkata Test between India and South Africa had a stunning moment when Jasprit Bumrah made a startling remark about Temba Bavuma. The Indian fast bowler mocked the cricketer's height as the team discussed a DRS call.
The India-South Africa clash in Kolkata has been a spicy affair so far. With the crowd coming in huge numbers at the Eden Gardens, the Proteas Men have opted to bat first in the competition.
Bumrah Jibes At Bavuma's Height In DRS Discussion As Teammates Burst Into Laughter
In the 13th over, one of Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries struck Temba Bavuma's pads, and the team loudly appealed for a wicket. After the on-field umpire turned down their appeal, the Indian side huddled up to discuss whether they should take the call upstairs.
At that moment, Jasprit Bumrah told his teammates to keep Temba Bavuma's height in mind. He had said, "Bauna bhi toh hai ye," in the huddle, which left his teammates bursting into laughter.
Advertisement
The Indian side engaged in a discussion for a while before eventually dispersing and not opting to take the decision upstairs.
Also Read: Venkatesh Prasad Vows To Bring International Matches Back To M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Ensure RCB Play Home Games In Bengaluru
Advertisement
The replay eventually showed that the ball was missing the stumps, and India saved themselves from losing a review by not opting for it.
Temba Bavuma Falls Early, SA Fall Like Dominoes While Batting
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma did not last long in action as Kuldeep Yadav brought him down. Dhruv Jurel completed a spot-on catch at short leg to dismiss the Proteas Men skipper. He grabbed a lower catch around his knee to take him down. Bavuma scored just three runs and faced 11 balls before walking back.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Trade: Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad By Acquiring Sherfane Rutherford From Gujarat Titans For INR 2.2 Cr
Team India has maintained a formidable chokehold over the South African batters, with pacers having a brilliant day. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the batters' biggest nightmare, while Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in by picking up a couple of wickets.
The Proteas men will be under pressure following India's brilliant outing with the ball.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 13:54 IST