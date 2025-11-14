Jasprit Bumrah Quips On Temba Bavuma's Stature, Triggers Laughter Among Teammates During DRS Discussion

Jasprit Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Temba Bavuma on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata | Image: ANI

Day one of the Kolkata Test between India and South Africa had a stunning moment when Jasprit Bumrah made a startling remark about Temba Bavuma. The Indian fast bowler mocked the cricketer's height as the team discussed a DRS call.

The India-South Africa clash in Kolkata has been a spicy affair so far. With the crowd coming in huge numbers at the Eden Gardens, the Proteas Men have opted to bat first in the competition.

Bumrah Jibes At Bavuma's Height In DRS Discussion As Teammates Burst Into Laughter

In the 13th over, one of Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries struck Temba Bavuma's pads, and the team loudly appealed for a wicket. After the on-field umpire turned down their appeal, the Indian side huddled up to discuss whether they should take the call upstairs.

At that moment, Jasprit Bumrah told his teammates to keep Temba Bavuma's height in mind. He had said, "Bauna bhi toh hai ye," in the huddle, which left his teammates bursting into laughter.

Advertisement

The Indian side engaged in a discussion for a while before eventually dispersing and not opting to take the decision upstairs.

Advertisement

The replay eventually showed that the ball was missing the stumps, and India saved themselves from losing a review by not opting for it.

Temba Bavuma Falls Early, SA Fall Like Dominoes While Batting

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma did not last long in action as Kuldeep Yadav brought him down. Dhruv Jurel completed a spot-on catch at short leg to dismiss the Proteas Men skipper. He grabbed a lower catch around his knee to take him down. Bavuma scored just three runs and faced 11 balls before walking back.

Team India has maintained a formidable chokehold over the South African batters, with pacers having a brilliant day. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the batters' biggest nightmare, while Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in by picking up a couple of wickets.