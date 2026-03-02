Jasprit Bumrah Reveals the Decisive Moment That Tilted the T20 WC Super 8 Match in Team India’s Favor

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata | Image: AP

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, clinched a standout victory over the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. In the Super 8 competition at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Men in Blue completed a nervy chase after the Caribbean Men set up a competitive target on the scoreboard.

Wicketkeeper-batter and opener Sanju Samson flipped the script with a clutch of an innings during India's chase. Samson delivered a clinical 97* and single-handedly powered India towards the T20 World Cup semifinal, ending West Indies' campaign in the Super 8 stage.

While many believe Sanju Samson flipped the script for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah thinks otherwise. The Indian pacer revealed the game's turning point.

Jasprit Bumrah Singles Out the Moment That Defined India’s Super 8 Win Over West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah pointed out that Shivam Dube's boundaries in the death overs were the biggest turning points in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against the West Indies.

The Indian pacer exclaimed that no one would appreciate the Indian all-rounder's brief yet unbeaten knock as he did not let the pressure settle on the Indian side.

"The two fours that Dube hit, it is in the cricketing books and stats; nobody will really appreciate that. But the people who really know cricket, the two fours really didn't set the pressure on us because sometimes 8-9 runs in the last over, it can get tricky sometimes," Jasprit Bumrah said to ICC Insider Sanjana Ganesan after the match.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten at eight off four deliveries after walking in the final few overs. The all-rounder smacked two boundaries, aiding Sanju Samson during India's chase.

Bumrah Also Heaps Laurels On Sanju Samson Following Iconic Knock

Jasprit Bumrah also heaped laurels on Sanju Samson's incredible knock, exclaiming that he is happy for him as the wicketkeeper-batter had a rollercoaster journey in the past.

The pace spearhead added that Samson had the conviction and was very clear with his intent during India's chase, and is hopeful that the Indian opener would continue his form and strength in the game.