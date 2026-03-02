Updated 2 March 2026 at 12:54 IST
BCCI Announces Afghanistan's Multi-Format Tour Of India; Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Expected to Return For ODI Series
BCCI confirmed a home series vs Afghanistan featuring a one‑off Test and three ODIs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning as Shubman Gill leads India’s charge against the Afghan Atalans.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a multi-format bilateral series between India and Afghanistan. It would be a home series for the Men in Blue, with both sides facing off in a one-off Test match and then a three-match One-Day series.
The One-Day series would mark the return of seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill would lead India's charge against the Afghan Atalans.
|Afghanistan Tour of India
|No.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Saturday
|06-Jun-26
|9:30 AM IST
|Test
|New Chandigarh
|2
|Sunday
|14-Jun-26
|1:30 PM IST
|1st ODI
|Dharamshala
|3
|Wednesday
|17-Jun-26
|1:30 PM IST
|2nd ODI
|Lucknow
|4
|Saturday
|20-Jun-26
|1:30 PM IST
|3rd ODI
|Chennai
More to follow…
