  BCCI Announces Afghanistan's Multi-Format Tour Of India; Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Expected to Return For ODI Series

Updated 2 March 2026 at 12:54 IST

BCCI Announces Afghanistan's Multi-Format Tour Of India; Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Expected to Return For ODI Series

BCCI confirmed a home series vs Afghanistan featuring a one‑off Test and three ODIs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning as Shubman Gill leads India’s charge against the Afghan Atalans.

Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a multi-format bilateral series between India and Afghanistan. It would be a home series for the Men in Blue, with both sides facing off in a one-off Test match and then a three-match One-Day series.

The One-Day series would mark the return of seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill would lead India's charge against the Afghan Atalans.

Afghanistan Tour of India
No.DayDateTimeMatchVenue
1Saturday06-Jun-269:30 AM IST TestNew Chandigarh
2Sunday14-Jun-261:30 PM IST1st ODIDharamshala
3Wednesday17-Jun-261:30 PM IST2nd ODILucknow
4Saturday20-Jun-261:30 PM IST3rd ODIChennai

More to follow…

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 2 March 2026 at 12:54 IST